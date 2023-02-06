ANDERSON — Although it was announced Friday that Elwood Publishing Co. was ceasing operations immediately, more editions of three Madison County-area newspapers owned by the company are expected be published this week.
Brian Barnes, owner of Elwood Publishing, announced in the published article that the company — which manages the Elwood Call Leader, Alexandria Times-Tribune and Tipton Tribune — was ceasing operations.
The story also said that Friday's print editions of the Elwood and Tipton papers would be the last published by his company. The weekly Alexandria paper is published on Wednesdays.
Barnes noted in the article that he was continuing his quest to sell the newspapers so they could continue to publish.
Vicky Boyd, a Tipton Tribune employee, said Monday that a Tribune edition would be published Tuesday with details of new ownership of the newspaper group.
Boyd declined to provide additional information, and Barnes did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said he was hopeful the Call Leader would continue to publish.
“I understand they have a buyer,” Jones said. “If the paper ceased to publish, it would have a tremendous impact on how our residents get the news."
Stacy Blake, director of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce, said she was saddened by Friday's announcement.
“It will impact how people get their community news,” Blake said. “The newspaper has been a part of our city’s history.”
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad echoed Blake's sentiments.
“I was surprised by the announcement,” he said. “It would absolutely be a big loss to our community if the newspaper closed.”
The Elwood Call Leader was founded in 1894 and for the past 83 years was owned by the Barnes family. The Alexandria Times-Tribune was formed in 1903 when the Alexandria Tribune and Alexandria Times merged.