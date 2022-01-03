ELWOOD — The leadership of the Elwood and Alexandria city councils will remain the same, at least for now.
Tim Roby continues as president of the Elwood Common Council, and Patty Kuhn continues as president of the Alexandria City Council. However, there was discussion of possibly revisiting the Elwood decision once the city returns to in-person meetings.
“I appreciate your confidence in me,” Kuhn said.
Elwood’s council also was supposed to approve committees but postponed that decision so the committees and their membership can be reviewed for relevance.
“There’s some committees on here that’s very stagnant,” Roby said.
Both cities are meeting remotely because of the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in Madison County.
“It’s very difficult to assign committees through virtual (meetings),” said Elwood Mayor Todd Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.