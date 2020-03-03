ELWOOD — The Elwood City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved controversial changes to the town’s animal ordinance.
Changes included fees and penalties, a two-hour grace period to allow owners to retrieve pets and a determination that only law enforcement and animal control staff can bring animals into the shelter.
The decision caused Board of Works member and shelter volunteer Kelli Boyland and the shelter staff to walk out in disgust. She said during the comment period that neither she nor the staff were consulted by the administration or the council as the ordinance was being amended.
“They don’t understand what we do, and they are making some changes that drastically affect what we do. Who is going to document that two-hour timeframe?” she said after the vote.
Boyland said the changes to the ordinance are the result of complaints by only one pet owner, Joshua Parker, whose husky repeatedly has gotten loose.
“We have taken his dog into the shelter six times in one year,” she said.
Boyland and the staff argue there should be no grace period because their work, including feeding, calming and examining the animals for injury starts as soon as they enter the shelter. There is no budget for the shelter, and all supplies are donated.
But Councilwoman Linda Moore, who also volunteered at the shelter until about two years ago, said she didn’t see anything in the proposed amendments to the ordinance that would affect the shelter’s operations.
Moore said she believes the grace period is fair to pet owners.
“If your dog gets out, you’re going to be actively looking for it,” she said.
Though he initially was worried that anything the council agreed to might be permanent, Councilman Sam Tyner voted in favor of the changes when he was told anything still can be changed in the future.
Among the proposals was a provision that will allow only law enforcement and animal control staff to bring animals to the shelter rather than allowing any resident to do it. That would prevent those who are feuding with neighbors over barking dogs and other problems from bringing animals that are not theirs in an attempt to settle disputes.
“All we’re trying to do here is tighten up a little about who can bring in a dog,” he said.
