ELWOOD — Witnesses say a man was standing at the bar drinking with a friend when the bartender grabbed a full bottle of whiskey and smashed it over his head.
Greg Tim Poe, 68, of Elwood is charged with Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Officers received a report of a battery involving Poe from Joe Miller, who was in charge of the VFW at 317 S. 18th St. in Elwood, at 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Zachary Taylor of the Elwood Police Department.
Miller told officers his bartender hit Rodney Hughes in the head with a whiskey bottle and they were trying to get the bleeding to stop, according to the affidavit.
Taylor said when he arrived Hughes was sitting at a table attempting to stop his head from bleeding and had two cuts on his left cheek and his left ear was split and bleeding.
Rodney told Taylor he was sitting at the bar talking with his cousin when Poe hit him with the bottle “for no reason,” according to the affidavit.
Taylor spoke with two people who said they saw Poe strike Hughes with the bottle and reviewed video surveillance from bar cameras that captured the event.
Theresa Shaw said she was sitting with Hughes talking about family and she attempted to buy him another beer, according to the affidavit. She said Poe walked over, grabbed an empty beer bottle off the bar and slammed it down telling Hughes he was cut off.
She said Hughes was shocked and told Poe he “didn’t even do anything” and began to call for the commander of the VFW, according to the affidavit. Shaw said Poe told Hughes to get away from the bar before he hit him.
“She then advised that he grabbed a whiskey bottle and hit Rodney in the head" and the whiskey bottle shattered, Taylor wrote.
Poe was taken into custody at his residence and told officers Hughes was yelling and screaming at him and trying to provoke him to fight, according to the affidavit.
“He advised he then took Rodney out before he could fight me,” Taylor wrote. “I asked how he did this and Gregory admitted to grabbing a full whiskey bottle and hitting Rodney in the head with it. He advised that he was asked to leave the bar so he did.”
