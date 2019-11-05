ELWOOD — The city of Elwood will have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to its abandoned televisions problem.
City Councilman Jim Watters announced the Street Department had taken dozens of televisions that littered streets, alleyways and porches to a recycling center in Muncie that accepted them for free.
However, Elwood officials now have been told that they would be charged 28 cents per pound for any additional televisions they bring, he said.
“We’ve got to figure this out again,” he said. “We don’t know where to take them without paying outrageous prices. I don’t want to put them in landfills, I really don’t.”
Watters said though the Muncie recycling center is supposed to serve east-central Indiana, municipalities in Madison and Grant counties have been told they no longer are allowed to drop off TVs there without paying a fee.
“It definitely cleaned up the alleys and the streets with the TVs,” he said.
With Christmas and tax time coming up, Watters said he expects to find more abandoned televisions. Though many, to date, have been the old box-style tube televisions, he said he expects to find more flat screens as people update their electronics.
“I’ve heard of people burning them, and I don’t want that,” he said.
Councilman Sam Tyner suggested the city continue collecting the TVs but have the owners pay the recycling fees.
“We’re not supposed to foot everybody’s bill for everything,” he said.
