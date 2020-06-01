ELWOOD — The Elwood City Council on Monday agreed unanimously to submit an application and provide a $2,000 match from the general fund for a grant that already was awarded through the federal COVID-19 Response Program.
Elwood is expected to receive $51,280 distributed by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to purchase personal protective equipment for local fire department, police department and hospital workers.
“This is a brand-new program for OCRA, and there are rules and regulations,” said Michael Kleinpeter of Whiteland-based Kleinpeter Consulting Group. That included a public hearing that took place Monday.
Elwood is the first Madison County municipality to be awarded a COVID-19 grant.
The city is one of 49 communities in Indiana to receive part of a $8.8 million federal distribution. An additional 13 communities are sharing $1.96 million in funding from the initial round of grant awards through the program.
“Public-private collaboration and intergovernmental coordination are critically important in ensuring funding is distributed to our rural communities,” said Jodi Golden, executive director of OCRA, in a prepared statement. “The creativity and local partnerships OCRA has seen in these applications is inspiring and the Hoosier spirit of collaboration continues to thrive even through this crisis.”
