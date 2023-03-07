ELWOOD — The Elwood City Council approved tax abatements for two local companies that are expanding with the creation of 26 new job positions.
The Elwood council voted Monday to provide 10-year tax abatements to Manasek which operates Warner Truck Bodies and Steel Mart.
Brian Lapp, chief financial officer for Warner Truck Bodies, said the company is investing $1.2 million on new equipment to cut sheet metal with a laser.
He said the new equipment will allow for a faster cutting speed and the company will have one machine to cut aluminum and one for steel.
“There is an increase in demand for our product,” Lapp said.
Bill Savage, director of economic development, said Warner currently employs 99 people with an annual payroll of $5.3 million.
He said the company is adding 16 new employees with an annual payroll of $672,000.
The council approved a tax abatement for Steel Mart which is spending $1.8 million to purchase a building at 2500 South J. Street.
Savage said the company employs 81 people with an annual payroll of $3 million.
He added that the company will add 10 new employees with an annual salary of $500,000.
“There is not a single vacant factory building remaining in Elwood," Mayor Todd Jones said.
In other business, the council approved the issuance of a $1.8 million bond by the Elwood Redevelopment Commission for the Town Home Square housing project.
The bond will be repaid by the increased assessed value on the property.
In January the council approved the requested rezoning by Hometown Community Development for 12 properties for the construction of the 16 townhouses.
The company is investing $2.9 million in the development with work expected to start in the spring.
The property is located in the 1000 block of North 9th Street and was previously partially zoned for light industrial use.
The 16 units will all be two-story with three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and a garage and contain 1,500 square feet.
The projected rent is $1,400 per month.