ELWOOD — The last in Madison County to do so, the city of Elwood soon may move to an automated garbage collection system that, depending on the cost estimates, also might include recycling.
The Elwood City Council on Monday discussed the possibility, with city leaders saying the municipality eventually could save money by reducing positions from four to one and reducing what they say is a large number of workers' compensation claims.
“This is something that probably should have been done 15 or 20 years ago. We just couldn’t get it figured out,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. “It’s just a win-win for the city.”
The change would require some modifications of current city sanitation ordinances, Jones said. He said a special meeting eventually will be called to deal with the matters related to the plan.
The possibility of automation has been under discussion since he won his first mayoral term, Jones said.
“It just didn’t make sense from a financial standpoint because we didn’t want to lay anyone off,” he said.
The current plan, which is still under development, would keep all positions in place until the current workers leave, Jones said. That plan, he said, hopefully, would lock in a rate for up to 12 years.
“Once someone would retire, we would take a hard look at whether to replace them,” he said.
The city would keep two of its current trucks as backup, Jones said. Under the new automated system, he added, the trucks could run 10 hours a day, four days a week, with the fifth day used for maintenance.
Under the plan, each residence would receive an assigned 96-gallon tote from the city.
The city no longer would collect items such as televisions or rubber tires.
Some council members were concerned about a variety of issues, including the potential theft of the totes and handling residents from outside the city as well as those whose fees aren’t paid up.
But Bobby Smith, a retiree of the Muncie sanitation district who hopes to sell a truck to the city through Stoops Freightline, said the national theft rate for totes is about 1%.
“At first, what will happen is there will be a few thefts,” he said. “I promise you, this will police itself.”
In the end, though, Smith said he believes the overall cost will decrease because the weight of the trash collected will be less.
