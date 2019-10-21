ELWOOD — Elwood Common Council president Timothy A. Roby, 61, was arrested under an Oct. 16 warrant on suspicion of battery stemming from a Sept. 29 incident at the Elwood Youth Football Field.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Officer Juan Galan through the Edgewood Town Court, Roby, 1600 block of South K Street, has been charged with a Class B misdemeanor battery on Michael Bell, 9800 block of West County Road 1100 North. He was booked at 1:42 a.m. Monday and released on $5,000 bond.
Roby could not be reached for comment.
Bell, who was at the football field with other members of the Elwood Athletic Club, declined to comment.
“Mr. Bell stated that while in the tower at the football field he was in a verbal argument with Timothy Roby which ended with Mr. Roby grabbing him by the throat with one hand and telling him that he was going to throw him out the tower window,” the affidavit said. “Mr. Bell stated that it occurred so fast that he really couldn’t say if it hurt when he was grabbed by the throat.”
As Roby reached for him, Bell grabbed his wrists and pushed him back to prevent further assault. The men were separated by bystander, Anthony Ebert, the affidavit said.
Bell’s version of events was supported by statements from Ebert and Joshua Frasure, another bystander.
According to Ebert’s statement made on Oct. 1, Bell was calling Roby a liar prior to the alleged assault.
“He said that he did not know who grabbed who first,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Roby did not deny grabbing Bell by the throat and admitted he had made a mistake.
“He stated that he did not feel like he hurt Mr. Bell because Mr. Bell is much bigger than he is,” the affidavit said.
