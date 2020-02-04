ELWOOD — The Elwood Common Council is considering amendments to its animal impound ordinance to the frustration of Mayor Todd Jones.
He said revisiting the ordinance, which was revised in 2018, put him “in a very, very bad situation,” and makes the city look bad.
“You believed in the verbiage in 2018,” he said. “I believe in a lot of this verbiage that’s in here. For opportunists, it’s very lenient.”
Revisions and amendments are expected to be considered at the council’s next meeting, likely a specially called meeting later this month. The date and time have not yet been made public.
The revisions were sparked by the fifth escape of an older dog owned by Joshua Parker, who on Monday urged the council to adopt timeframes after appearing a week earlier before Judge Kyle Noone. For instance, a dog may get loose and not escape for another 10 years, but the process handles the incident the same as it would a pet that gets loose several times in one year.
“I’m not trying to shut down the shelter or bash the shelter. The folks at the shelter have been great with me,” he said.
According to the ordinance, owners whose dogs or cats get loose are required to pay a $10 per day impound fee in addition to $25 for the first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for a third offense plus a citation for public nuisance.
“I lose that dog I had for 15 years. She’s more than just a dog. She helps me with a lot of things most people can’t help me with,” the owner of the husky said. “I believe there should be special circumstances, in some cases.”
Councilman Jim Watters said he agreed there should be some amendments to take into consideration on certain unique circumstances.
“If there’s a gap (in escape times), I can’t see why you can’t zero that out,” he said. “We’ve got to figure this out.”
Watters and Parker said they also believe there should be a clause dealing with service animals and emotional support animals. However, Jones said there was a distinction between the two and did not believe they should be treated the same under the ordinance because an emotional support animal, which requires only a note from a doctor, could be a horse or a giraffe.
“I would highly recommend that a service dog be added into the amendments,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.