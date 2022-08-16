ELWOOD — A second attempt to pass parking restrictions in the downtown business district Monday was no more successful than one introduced a month ago to the Elwood Common Council.
After vigorous discussion, the council unanimously tabled an ordinance restricting parking to two hours so members could study the issue further. The council voted down the ordinance on first reading in July but was invited to reintroduce it by Mayor Todd Jones.
Jones was not at Monday’s meeting.
“The same question will be if we pass it, will it be enforced?” asked Councilwoman Linda Moore, who voted against the ordinance the first time. “Why do we put all this nonsense on the books when it is not going to be enforced?”
A great deal of Monday’s discussion centered around the fact that Elwood does not have anyone to enforce the measure, and what is viewed as a relatively minor law would not be enforced by police, who have more serious issues to investigate.
Elwood is one of many communities struggling with the perception of insufficient parking in business districts.
Moore said she understands the problem but does not believe the solution is to pass laws that are unlikely to be enforced.
“I don’t think we’re trying to run the people off,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with someone who has a flat tire. I don’t just want to tow them off.”
Councilman Jim Watters said the issue was brought before the council at the urging of some business owners concerned about nonworking vehicles parked for days on end in valuable spots that could be used by customers.
“If you have a car sitting there for a month, you know you have a problem,” he said.
But Council President Tim Roby said he believes the city may have a legal remedy for such situations: the abandoned vehicle ordinance.
Councilman Sam Tyner said maybe the point of having a law is not enforcement but deterrence.
“It might not be enforced all the time, but it potentially could be. It could keep some people from doing it.”