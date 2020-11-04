ELWOOD — Elwood Mayor Todd Jones on Wednesday declared a local emergency that includes shutting down the Municipal Building for 14 days after two city employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“Over the past few weeks, early voting and voting on Election Day has taken place in the Municipal Building, which meant several thousand were in and out of the building,” Jones said in a letter to the residents and city staff.
Last week, the Madison County Health Department revealed Elwood Health and Living reported the first of what turned out to be 92 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff starting on Oct. 16.
The health department reported Wednesday that the spread of COVID-19 over the past week in Madison County is sufficient to increase the level of emergency from yellow to orange on the Indiana Department of Health’s color code.
Jones said neither of the employees, who were not identified in compliance with HIPAA privacy regulations, had direct contact with voters in the building, though they did have close contact with other employees. City employees who have not had close contact and are not under quarantine will continue to work either from home or by appointment from the office, he added.
It’s the second time Jones has declared an emergency and limited access to the building because of the pandemic. He initially declared a local emergency that shut down the building on March 10, a measure that was affirmed on March 17 by the Common Council.
“Whereas, owing to an uptick of positive COVID-19 tests in or around the Elwood Municipal Building, the undersigned hereby deems it necessary to again restrict public access to the Elwood Municipal Building, except by appointment,” the Mayoral Declaration of Local Emergency said.
According to the declaration, access to the building will be restricted to employees deemed essential by the mayor, fire chief or police chief. All city employees will be expected to continue with their duties as best they can.
All public meetings will take place on the ZOOM conferencing platform for the duration of the emergency, the declaration said.
