ELWOOD — The Elwood Common Council on Monday delayed voting on a proposed fee structure for adopting animals from the shelter.
The delay until the Dec. 6 meeting is intended to let the subcommittee that developed the fee structure meet once more to firm up pricing guidelines and establish the minimum and maximum number of special reduced-cost events to encourage adoption of hard-to-place animals. The subcommittee is made up of council members Todd Buckmaster and Linda Moore, plus Kerry Kane and Vicki Savage of Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society.
“In a happy world, we won’t have to have those events,” Moore said.
The fee adoption program was suggested after city officials tried at the October meeting to pass an ordinance that would lead to the euthanization of animals left too long at the shelter or who accrued medical bills in excess of $1,000. City officials said the care of stray and confiscated animals at the shelter was busting the city’s budget.
Following criticism that no-kill shelters are the trend, and that city officials had done little to try to raise money for the care of animals at the shelter, council members agreed to try adoption fees and other fundraising strategies for at least eight months.
One of the subcommittee’s charges is to develop a mechanism to set higher prices for more desirable breeds that normally would command higher prices when sold in the marketplace.
“You get a nice calm dog, you can get $100 easily,” Kane said. “A lot of people would pay more than that. A lot of people would expect to pay adoption fees anyway.”
Savage said while the shelter shouldn’t make an excess of money, it should be allowed to take advantage of the higher value some breeds command.
“You want to give yourself the option of making money where you can.”
There was some discussion back and forth about how the popularity of designer breeds at any given time would be established, as some go in and out of fashion, an issue that City Attorney Jeff Graham said has to be firm because pricing must be consistent.
Another point of discussion was free dogs for senior citizens, an idea Moore objected to.
“Adoption fees, in my opinion, should have been done in the beginning,” she said. “I personally did not want anything to be free.”
Rather than free, seniors likely will be asked for a donation of at least $10 to adopt senior dogs, which are likely to be defined as 8 years or older.
