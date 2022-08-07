ELWOOD — While many Elwood residents were gathered Saturday at the Elwood Police Department to honor slain officer Noah Shahnavaz, a few blocks away others were preparing a benefit meal to provide financial assistance to the family.
Work started at 8 a.m. Saturday to prepare 2,000 tenderloins and all the trimmings by members of the Quincy Lodge Elwood Freemasonry and volunteers.
The kitchen area was a whirlwind of activity as Lodge members prepared for the event.
“We've had an absolutely amazing response,” said Aaron Myrick, past master of the lodge. “All the food has been donated, so all the proceeds will go to help the family.”
Items were donated also for a silent auction to benefit the Shahnavaz family.
“We do have 2,000 tenderloins, but if we run out, we have chicken strips,” Myrick said.
The cost of the meal was $12 as the group planned to raise more than $24,000.
Myrick said the organization is also receiving monetary donations to assist the family.
“We've had a great response,” he said.
The lodge was contacted by people from Terre Haute and Ohio offering to help serve the meals.
As soon as he heard the news of Shahnavaz’s death Aug. 1, Myrick was on the phone with fellow lodge members deciding what they could do to help.
“We know no amount of money can ever bring him back, but this will show the amount of support we’ve got for the family,” Myrick explained.
A large sign and American flag were posted outside the lodge Saturday to encourage people to contribute.