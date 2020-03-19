ANDERSON — The death of an 11-month-old girl in Elwood has been ruled a homicide by Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
Noone said Thursday that an autopsy performed in Fort Wayne on Emmarie Pablo caused the manner of death to be a homicide.
Noone said the girl suffered abusive head trauma and there were signs of suffocation and strangulation.
She said the autopsy found significant bruising throughout the girl’s body.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the charge against the mother, Anna Pablo, 22, would be enhanced to a murder charge.
Cummings said Pablo, who is incarcerated at the Madison County jail following her arrest by Elwood police on Wednesday, will be charged with murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
“It’s appalling what has been happening to children in this community,” he said. “It’s an outrage.”
Cummings said it appeared that the toddler’s body showed signs of trauma.
He said rigor mortis has already started to set in when the child was transported to the hospital.
“The child’s death was not immediate,” he said.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
