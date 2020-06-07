ELWOOD — More than 80 seniors received their diplomas Sunday afternoon during the Elwood High School graduation ceremony in Merritt Auditorium. Seniors and their guests observed social distancing precautions as they entered the building.
Graduation for the Class of 2020 was streamed on Facebook Live for family, friends and the community. Superintendent Joe Brown and Tami Davis, principal, presented diplomas to one senior at a time on the auditorium stage, followed by each senior 'turning their tassel' for the camera audience to view. Senior class sponsor Stacey Woodard announced each graduate as they walked up on stage and Sherri Cripe presented the class flower to each of them. After exiting the auditorium, the graduates and guests paused for a photo under the Arch. Teacher Paula Simmons provided musical accompaniment.
Class of 2020 Valedictorian Sydney Bright and Salutatorian Hannah Lang addressed the Class of 2020, as well as Class President Clayton Tackett and Vice President Hannah Everson.
Immediately following the groups, the class officers returned to the stage to officially recognize the Class of 2020 as graduates of Elwood Community High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.