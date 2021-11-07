ELWOOD — Though there isn’t a major body in sight, Elwood officials are seeking to designate part of its uptown area a municipal riverfront development project under a law passed by the legislature in 2004.
Mayor Todd Jones said the designation, which would cover the city’s commercial district from the railroad to North A Street and to 18th Street on the eastside, was left intentionally vague to benefit the greatest number of municipalities.
“The ability to offer the potential of the new permits will allow the city to attract new restaurants to occupy currently vacant buildings in the designated area,” he said. “The new restaurant patrons will be additional customers for retail and other businesss in the central business district.”
The ultimate goal, Jones said, is to help businesses attract people to the uptown area.
“Most studies show that people want to shop in areas where they can also relax and have a nice meal.”
The liquor licenses will continue to be controlled and issued by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.
Lawyer Michael E. Farrer, who is spearheading the effort, said the number of licenses available in any area of the state has been tightly controlled. However, the riverfront designation allows the Elwood Common Council to approve three or four additional permits by way of resolution.
Only establishments that serve food would be eligible for the permits, he said.
“There’s no case law that says we can’t do it.”
According to the city’s District Requirements & Criteria document, the council would review applications and recommend eligible sites to the state commission.
“The commission shall consider, but is not required, to follow such recommendations.”
