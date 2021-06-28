ELWOOD — Two additional Madison County governments voted Monday to opt out of any possible settlement offered to the state by drug manufacturers and distributors to mitigate the expense caused by the opioid epidemic.
The Elwood City Council and the Madison County Council each voted to take their chances at the possibility for more money than they might receive through the state. Pendleton voted to opt out last week.
Elwood’s council voted unanimously during the special meeting to adopt a resolution opting out of the state’s settlement believing the city was hit harder by the epidemic and deserves a higher payout than other communities because of that. Cities that opt out by June 30 will have 60 days to opt back in, if they so choose.
“Our attorneys believe – and I believe by what I know – that certain cities were hurt harder than others,” said the city’s attorney, Jeff Graham.
About four years ago, Elwood , Alexandria and Pendleton and Madison County signed on to lawsuits filed in federal court by the Indianapolis-based law firm of Cohen & Malad.
“They only make money when we do,” Graham said. “It certainly isn’t money wasted.”
In a vote by the Indiana Legislature earlier this year, it was decided the settlements for all Indiana communities should be consolidated and come under the control of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. That includes communities that have not joined any of the class action suits.
The national settlement from distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergergen and manufacturer Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is expected to come in at more than $26 billion. Indiana’s share may be as much as $700 million.
Graham told the council that lawsuits of this nature typically take three to five years to settle, but in this instance, it may take less. If the parties are unable to settle, the issue would go to trial.
“Our attorney has been a pretty straight shooter. He said a settlement is imminent,” he said.
If the parties settle, Graham said, the payout likely would be strictly structured to be used only for certain purposes. However, if the matter goes to trial, he said, the money would go to the general fund where it could be used for almost any purpose.
Some council members also worried about what effect there would be on the lawsuits if municipalities back out or try to fight with smaller numbers.
“Our lawyers have talked about that, critical mass,” Graham said. “But most Indiana municipalities are opting out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.