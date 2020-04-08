ELWOOD — Police say two people were victimized during a brief crime spree that has resulted in one man being arrested on preliminary felony charges, including attempted murder.
Bryan Coons is accused of Level 1 felony attempted murder; Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon; Level 5 felony felon in possession of a handgun; Level 5 felony pointing a firearm and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness, Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine said.
Elwood officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Main Street for shots fired at an individual around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Brizendine said.
A man told officers Coons pointed a handgun at him and fired one shot, which missed and hit a nearby vehicle, according to a press release from Brizendine. The man, who was not identified in the press release, stated that “Bryan mentioned he was there to kill another person.”
Coons was not in the area, and Elwood officers requested Anderson police check a residence in Anderson for Coons.
“Anderson PD advised that they had another victim claiming they were strangled and Coons took their cell phone,” Brizendine said in the press releases.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Coons about 6:23 p.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop, but Coons fled from them in the vehicle he was driving. Coons stopped in the 21200 block of Overdorf Road in Noblesville, exited his vehicle and attempted to elude police on foot, Brizendine said.
After a brief foot pursuit, Coons surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
Brizendine said officers were able to locate a handgun Coons had thrown during the foot chase near the vehicle.
Coons was taken to the Madison County Jail where he awaits an initial hearing.
