ANDERSON — An Elwood man appeared Wednesday for an initial hearing on multiple felony charges including rape, criminal confinement, strangulation and cruelty to an animal.
Benjamin Lucas Jones, 27, is charged with Level 1 felony rape, Level 5 felony criminal confinement with bodily injury, Level 6 felony strangulation, Level 6 felony intimidation, Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, Level 6 felony cruelty to an animal and Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.
The woman, who reported an incident on Oct. 13, was covered with bruises, scratches and her mouth was bleeding when officers arrived, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Adam Farley of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition to physical signs that she was strangled, the woman had injuries to her hands and wrists that were photographed by Farley.
She told Farley that Jones was involved in a hit-skip accident the night before and came to her home around midnight and the two argued. She said Jones choked her and slammed her against a wall a couple of times, according to the affidavit.
The woman told Farley that Jones took her phone and said he was going to blow her brains out. She said Jones kicked her dog and cat while he was battering her and forced her to perform a sexual act, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she was able to leave the residence at one point, but she did not run away because she did not want to leave her toddler who was also in the home.
A bloody shirt and video footage from a security camera was collected by Farley and a warrant was issued Oct. 15 for the suspect’s arrest, according to the affidavit.
Jones is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of paying $35,000 full cash bond.
