ELWOOD — An Elwood man was arrested Friday by the Elwood Police Department on suspicion of incest and distribution of pornography following an investigation of the Kik social media website by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Elwood Police Department Officer Ben Gosnell, Jeremy A. Bartlow, 31, 800 block of South D Street, was charged with the following: Level 3 felony child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age; Level 4 felony child exploitation, including the production, presentation and exhibition through photo film and/or video; Level 4 felony child solicitation by someone older than 18 of someone younger than 14, fondling/touching; felony child solicitation by someone older than 18 of someone younger than 14, sexual intercourse; and Level 4 felony incest where the victim is younger than 16; and Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.
He remains at the Madison County Jail on a full cash bond of $50,000.
According to the affidavit, EPD was called Friday by an agent of the FBI to further investigate the alleged incident, which took place at the home where Bartlow lives with his wife and three children. The FBI agent reported his agency had an officer monitoring the Kik chat website, where child pornography allegedly is shared on a regular basis.
From Kik, the agent was able to trace a user name back to Bartlow, who allegedly had shared photos distributed July 5 of a young child performing a sex act, the affidavit said. Another video allegedly was distributed on Aug. 6.
“While speaking with Jeremy, he admitted the username that he used while on the website was in fact him and it was the same username recovered by the (undercover agent),” the affidavit said.
Bartlow also allegedly admitted the sex act in the video showed him and a family member and that he distributed it to other users through a website from a USB hard drive he kept hidden in his home. He also allegedly admitted the touching and molesting of the child had been going on for about a year, but he could not give an exact number for how many times it occurred.
On Friday, Gosnell and Officer Nick Naselroad executed a search warrant signed by Judge Angela-Warner-Sims.
“Jeremy was able to advise where the USB drive was and it was located exactly where he advised upon execution of the search warrant,” Gosnell wrote. “Officer Naselroad photographed the residence inside and out. During the execution is when I was able to locate the hidden USB drive along with the clothing in the pictures shared on the website.”
