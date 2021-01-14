ANDERSON – Because of a stated breakdown in trust and communication, an Elwood man charged with murder has been appointed a new public defender.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley Thursday granted the request of Zachary Foor, 27, to have public defender Alexander Newman dismissed from the case.
Dudley also set Feb. 11 as a hearing date to consider Foor’s request to rescind his plea of guilty to a charge of murder in connection with the March death of a toddler.
Dudley appointed Cody Coswell to represent Foor.
In a letter to Dudley, Foor alleged that Newman negotiated terms of a plea agreement with the Madison County Prosecutor’s office without his consent and that Newman wouldn’t file a motion to rescind his plea.
“I disagree with some of the assertions,” Newman said. “He’s under immense pressure. We have a fundamental disagreement how to resolve the case.
“I don’t think the motion to rescind is in his best interests,” he said. “There is a breakdown in trust and communication.”
Newman said he explained to Foor that it was his decision to accept or reject the plea agreement and that he never asks a client to plead guilty if they haven’t committed a crime.
“We discussed the best and worst possible outcomes and the most likely outcome if it went to trial,” he said.
Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Edwards said that Newman is one of the best trial lawyers she has come up against.
Dudley commented that there are a number of public defenders in Madison County and that any defendant that has Newman as a public defender is well served.
“He’s one of the best,” Dudley said. “Because you're cross-ways and there is a breakdown in your relationship, I will grant your request.”
