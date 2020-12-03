ELWOOD — An Elwood man was arrested Monday on suspicion of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl who recently recanted a similar report.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Elwood Police Department’s Ben Gosnell, Dakota J. Barton, 32, 1500 block of North C Street, Elwood, was charged with Level 1 child molest. A full cash bond was set at $35,000.
Gosnell met with the child’s mother and grandmother on Oct. 10, 2020, to discuss the alleged incidents in 2018, according to the affidavit.
The Herald Bulletin does not disclose the identities of alleged victims of sex crimes.
Barton declined to be interviewed during the investigation on advice of his attorney, Bob Summerfield.
According to the affidavit, Barton was accused of touching the child inappropriately while the mother was at work during third shift and when her brothers and sisters also were away from home.
The child said the incidents occurred in Barton’s bedroom and once in the living room.
“VICTIM did not know what would make him stop while he was doing this, but remembers Dakota telling her they would have to keep this a secret,” the investigator wrote in the affidavit. “That made VICTIM afraid that her mom would be mad and yell at her, and according to the VICTIM, Dakota also told her they (VICTIM and MOTHER) would move out and be homeless.”
The child went to her mother and asked that they move out and that she would tell her why once they did.
“VICTIM finally told her mother after a therapist spoke with her and assured her that she is not in any trouble,” the affidavit said.
Another time, according to the affidavit, the mother was aware that Barton tried to touch her daughter under a blanket while they watched a movie in the living room. That led to an argument between the mother and Barton, the affidavit said.
A previous allegation on Aug. 25, 2020, was reported and recanted by the child. Her mother requested that a different Department of Child Services investigator be assigned to the new case, Elwood Police Department’s Ben Gosnell said in the recent affidavit.
“While speaking with (the mother), she continued to speak about past allegations and how this time is different,” Gosnell said in the affidavit.
