ANDERSON — An Elwood man who pleaded guilty in the death of a toddler in March is requesting that his plea be rescinded.
Zachary Foor, 27, and his girlfriend, Anna-Marie Pablo, 23, both entered guilty pleas in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on Nov. 13 to the murder of Pablo’s 11-month-old daughter, Emmarie.
Both defendants face a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years. As a result of the plea agreement, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office won’t seek a sentence of life without parole.
Both Foor and Pablo were scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14 by Judge Mark Dudley, but instead of sentencing on the murder charge there will be other pleadings heard by the defendants.
Foor on Dec. 9 requested that his plea of guilty be rescinded and later requested that public defender Alexander Newman be removed from the case.
Pablo’s sentencing hearing remains set for Jan. 14, but a trial date of April 12 has also been placed on the court’s calendar.
“Did you contribute to the death of your daughter?” Judge Dudley asked Pablo during the entering of her plea. She responded yes.
In March 2020, the couple told authorities they took Emmarie to the Lafayette home of Pablo’s uncle the night before her death and returned to pick her up the next morning.
The uncle, however, has lived in Anchorage, Alaska, since 2006.
Foor said he did not go into the apartment where Pablo said her uncle lived when they dropped Emmarie off or when they returned to get her, according to an affidavit by Ben Gosnell of the Elwood Police Department.
He said Emmarie did not have any bruising before they dropped her off or after they picked her up, according to the affidavit. The only injury he noticed was that Emmarie’s eye looked “as if she was poked in the eye” or “an eyelash was in her eye.”
Foor said the couple had been looking for a home closer to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis because Pablo had just accepted a job there and was supposed to start March 18. He said she was a bioelectrical engineer and she was going to head up a new wing at the hospital that they just built, but he did not know what it was, according to the affidavit.
Authorities had Pablo reenact the things she said she did before taking Emmarie to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and noted several inconsistencies between her story and those of other people who were interviewed.
While police were searching the home, Gosnell said they collected a bloody diaper, “multiple dry and wet clothing with bloodstains on them including baby clothes.” A onesie that Pablo said Emmarie was wearing was under a vanity sink cabinet, soaking wet with bloodstains.
Authorities also discovered two syringes, a metal spoon, digital scales and a pill cutter in the bathroom that all tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
In the bedroom, they found blood stains on a child’s clothing, on pillowcases, blue rags near the bed and a sweatshirt Foor said he was wearing.
Danielle Noone, who was county coroner then, said the autopsy showed Emmarie had signs of both suffocation and strangulation.
