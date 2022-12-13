ANDERSON — An Elwood man will serve a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in October to four counts of child molesting.
Charles Krez, 31, was sentenced Monday by Madison Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims to 40 years executed with 20 years suspended and 10 years on formal probation.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutors Justine Szostak and Dan Koop. Krez was represented by Sean Moore.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Elwood Police Department, the first incident was reported March 7 when a 6-year-old boy was taken to Community Hospital Anderson.
During a forensic interview, the boy said Krez performed a sex act with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A second forensic interview was conducted with a 5-year-old girl, who said Krez had been fondling her for years.
During an initial interview with Elwood police, a DNA sample was taken from Krez, who initially denied the allegations.
Krez told police that something had happened to the boy but it didn’t involve him, according to the affidavit.
When asked whether his DNA was on the boy, Krez said that if it was he would be “screwed.” Krez said his DNA might be found because he had performed a sex act on himself in the bathroom.
Krez said he tried not to engage in sex with the boy and didn’t know why he had sexual feelings toward kids. He said he quit smoking marijuana and tried to focus on animals as a means to stop the urges.
Krez admitted later that everything the boy said was true, according to the affidavit.
“It just happened,” he said in the court documents. According to the affidavit, “His mind wouldn’t stop him from doing it any longer.”
Krez has continued to deny the girl's allegations.