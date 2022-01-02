ELWOOD — As a result of the rising COVID-19 rates, the Elwood Municipal Building is being closed to the public.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones announced Thursday that starting today, the city building will only be open for employees.
Jones said in a news release that the decision was made owing to the recent and rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in and around Elwood.
“The Elwood Police Department and Elwood Fire Department are hereby authorized to take lawful action necessary to effectuate the restrictions to reduce the risk of further spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the release reads.
The order states only personnel deemed essential by the mayor, clerk-treasurer. police and fire chiefs ill be allowed access to the building.
All public meetings, as allowed under Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order, will be conducted virtually.
Jones said all city departments are to continue to operate as normal during the emergency. The mayor did not specify what would cause him to reopen the building.
Utility payments can be made by using the drop box at the city building or online.
The Anderson City Building has been closed to the public, except by appointment, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
All Anderson city government meetings have been virtual since then.
The Madison County Government Center remains open to the public, and public meetings have been continued to be conducted in-person since the start of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.