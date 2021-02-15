ELWOOD — Because of anticipated snow expected to reach depths between 6 and 12 inches and the potential for frostbite within 10 minutes because of extreme temperatures, Elwood Mayor Todd Jones has declared a state of local emergency and is closing its municipal building to the public on Tuesday.
The order became effective noon Monday and remains in effect through noon Wednesday.
With the exception of those working in safety, sanitation, and utility field and maintenance, city workers have the option of coming in to work as scheduled, working from home, if practical, taking a paid vacation day or taking a “no show, no pay” day.
City employees are directed to comply with Madison County and State of Indiana Homeland Security travel advisories, which prohibit all travel except by emergency management workers.
