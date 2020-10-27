ELWOOD — A long-term care facility in Elwood has become the latest to experience an outbreak of COVID-19.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Tuesday that Elwood Health and Living had its first case on Oct. 16.
Since that time 45 residents and 47 staff members have tested positive and two residents have died.
“They have been very responsive in updating the Madison County Health Department, not only with the number of cases but their efforts to contain the virus,” Grimes said.
A statement by Elwood Health and Living indicates that additional testing was done on all residents and staff since Oct. 16.
The long-term care facility has created Red, Yellow and Green zones to classify residents appropriately.
The Red zone is for residents who have tested positive; those ending isolation are moved to the Yellow zone. Residents who have tested negative are in the Green zone.
Elwood Health and Living is in direct contact with the Indiana State Health Department.
In September, Countryside Manor in Anderson reported 44 residents and 28 staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 12 people died.
Earlier this year, Bethany Pointe in Anderson reported 76 residents and 62 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website. There were 27 reported deaths.
Recent trend
Over the past two weeks, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 26, the Indiana State Health Department website is reporting a total of 477 positive cases in Madison County and eight deaths. The positive testing rate for the past seven days is 8.6%.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the state is reporting that 2,547 county residents have tested positive and there have been 96 deaths.
Grimes said the number of positive cases over the past two weeks could be a result of particular events and a delay in obtaining test results from the state.
“We had events over the summer and didn’t see a large increase in the number of positive cases,” she said. “I think this is a result of smaller gatherings.”
Grimes said in recent weeks 45% of the new cases are in the 30-to-60 age group.
“The percentage for older residents has dropped,” she said. “I think those people are being mindful of the recommended precautions.”
Grimes said since the state went to Stage 5, which allowed businesses to reopen, the younger residents are social gathering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.