ELWOOD — A probation check for a man wanted on three active warrants ended with an injury to a policeman.
Nicholas C. Johns, 31, of Elwood, is charged with Level 5 felony battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
On Thursday, Madison County Circuit Court 6 had an informal pretrial conference and set a 1 p.m. Dec. 13 date for a disposition or to determine a trial date in the case.
Officers first attempted to make contact on Oct. 22 with Johns, who was wanted on three active arrest warrants at the home he listed with probation, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Tyler Irwin of the Elwood Police Department. When police arrived, no one was in the home, but officers located “three used glass smoking devices sitting in plain view,” and in an upstairs bedroom were plastic baggies that are consistent with the baggies used to transport illegal drugs, according to the affidavit.
The following day, officers found Johns at the property, but Johns denied his identity, Irwin wrote. Officers attempted to arrest Johns, and Elwood Officer Will Maluvac was injured during the arrest, according to the affidavit. Initially officers thought Maluvac’s finger was broken, but later learned it was dislocated and was reset by medical staff.
Maluvac’s pants were ripped during the struggle with Johns and his boots were scuffed and in “poor condition” from scratching that compromised the boots from being waterproof. Irwin wrote the police department was requesting restitution for the damaged equipment that needed replaced following the arrest.
