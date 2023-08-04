INDIANAPOLIS — Diamonds don't sparkle without a little pressure and neither does the Elwood High School Panther Band.
The Panther Band performed its show, "From Pressure," just after 9 a.m. Friday in the preliminaries of the school's 30th appearance at Band Day.
The band's show was themed around the idea of creating diamonds "from pressure." The show included songs such as "Under Pressure" popularized by Queen and "Surface Pressure" from the Disney film "Encanto."
Director Paula Simmons said everything seemed to fall in place, the band sounded like it was supposed to. She knew the band members meant business early in their performance Friday.
"When I heard the first big impact, it sounded like an impact. It was like, 'OK, they're on it today,'" she said.
Such a successful performance might be unexpected of such a young band. Simmons said all but nine members of the band range from sophomores to seventh-graders.
Color guard member Allison McGuire, a sophomore, said the band made up for its lack of experience with a solid work ethic.
"We work really hard. Everybody's practiced a lot," she noted.
McGuire believes the band has a chance of placing in the top 16 in preliminaries and performing in the finals Friday evening.