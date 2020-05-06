ELWOOD — The city of Elwood is the first in Madison County to provide hazardous duty pay to first responders.
The Elwood City Council on Monday approved Mayor Todd Jones' request to provide each of the city’s first responders with $1,000 in hazardous duty pay.
Elwood could be the first municipality in Indiana to offer hazard pay for first responders.
Jennifer Simmons, chief operating officer for the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns, said she was aware of other communities discussing hazard pay, but was unsure of any had implemented it as of Wednesday.
Jones said the city is providing $38,000 to each member of the Elwood police and fire departments.
The funding for the hazardous duty pay is coming from the city’s rainy day fund.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for the city to show our appreciation to members of the police and fire department,” Jones said.
“We know $1,000 doesn’t go very far these days, but we wanted to thank the members of the department for their continued service to the community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.