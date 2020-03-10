ANDERSON — Elwood and Pendleton officials are closing public access to their city and town offices until further notice as a precaution to the coronavirus threat.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said Tuesday he is issuing an emergency city declaration to close city hall to the public effective on Wednesday.
“All city departments will be accessible,” Jones said. “We are installing an interdepartmental telephone in the lobby so residents can reach the necessary city offices.
“I’m doing it to be pro-active for the health of our employees and residents,” he said.
Jones said the police and fire departments will be operating as normal.
Customers can pay their utility bills through the drop box at the city building or online, he said.
A sign was posted Tuesday on the front door of Pendleton’s town offices notifying the public of the change in access.
Chet Babb, president of the Pendleton Town Council, said he made the decision to close the building after having discussions with employees concerning the coronavirus.
“We want to be pro-active and not reactive,” Babb said. “We want to protect the town employees.”
Babb said the town employees are still working and can be reached by telephone or by email.
He said utility payments can still be made by calling the Utility Office, going online, or putting them in the drop box at the front of town hall.
Babb said a decision on night meetings at the town hall will be made in the next few days.
The decision was made without contacting the Madison County Health Department, which is coordinating efforts in the county when it comes to the coronavirus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said there are no coronavirus cases in the county.
“I’m concerned about their decision,” Grimes said. “I would like to know the reasoning behind the decision.”
Grimes said she would contact members of the Pendleton Town Council
“We are trying to put together a coordinated effort,” she said. “Please let us help you if there are questions.”
Grimes said Monday the county agency is enhancing the infectious disease plan that has already been developed.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said no decision has been made pertaining to the closing of the city building.
“There are no cases in the county,” he said.
A meeting is scheduled this week of a task force consisting of medical professionals, the business community, public safety and elected officials by the Health Department to develop a coordinated effort to the threat of coronavirus.
