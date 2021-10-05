ELWOOD – Elwood school officials anticipate issuing bonds in November that will help pay for a new roof at Elwood Jr,-Sr. High School and a heating and air conditioning system at Elwood Intermediate School.
Elwood Superintendent Joe Brown said this will keep the anticipated $7.5 million in projects cost-neutral for taxpayers. However, he said he isn't sure of the final cost as the district tries to identify the best interest rates.
“That’s very important to myself and the board,” he said.
The new bonds will replace debt that is being paid off in the coming year, Brown said. He added he’s not sure when those bonds were issued or what types of projects they covered.
While they conduct public hearings, school districts wanting to spend less than $10 million are not required to seek voter referendums under state law.
Projects completed through bonds or referendums are in addition to routine maintenance paid for through schools districts’ annual budgets.
“Since we have significant debt falling off, we have the ability to work on facilities,” he said. “We’re not building a big fieldhouse or anything fun.”
Issuing bonds is a necessary evil, Brown said, because of the state’s circuit breaker, which limits how much school districts can collect. He estimates ECS loses about $1.1 million annually because of the circuit breaker.
“We’re one of the highest school districts in the state,” Brown said.
The process for the current capital improvements program, started about 18 months ago with a facilities study, Brown said. That revealed the two biggest needs were the roof at the high school, expected to cost about $2.6 million, and the heating and cooling system at the intermediate school, expected to come in around $1.5 million.
The remainder will be used for other smaller projects, such as restroom remodeling and window replacement, Brown said. He said he does not expect to complete any projects at the elementary school under the current plan.
“What we will be able to do depends on the overall cost of those two big projects,” he said. “We’re just starting to chip away at all of our needs.”
Brown said he anticipates starting the projects in the spring and having them completed before the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, he admitted there may be delays because of labor and supply chain shortages of construction materials.
