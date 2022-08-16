ELWOOD — The Elwood Police Department will buy new bulletproof windshields for its patrol vehicles after the Board of Works on Monday unanimously approved the expenditure.
The city will spend about $35,000 — up to $2,000 for each of the department’s 19 vehicles — with a company in Greensboro, North Carolina. EPD is trying to have them installed by a company in Anderson.
“We would be the first in Indiana,” said Councilman Jim Watters.
EPD requested the reinforced windshields after Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, who had been with the department for 11 months, was fatally shot before he could leave his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42 was arrested in the incident, which took place after 2 a.m. July 31 during a traffic stop near Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North.
Councilman Sam Tyner said though it typically takes months for the anti-ballistic windshields to be delivered, EPD Chief Jason Brizendine hopes to have them sooner.
“He said he’s trying to push it, get it in 30 days,” Tyner said.
Elwood Clerk-Treasurer Alison Roby said the anti-ballistic windshield is supposed to be able to stop a bullet from a rifle.
“They can actually shoot out if there is shooting,” she said. “It at least gives them enough time to react.”