ELWOOD — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop, according to the Madison County Prosecutor's office.
The name of the officer has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor, said Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Boards was transported to the Hamilton County jail and will be charged with murder with a firearm enhancement as a habitual offender, Hanna said.
Hanna said the prosecutor's office will consider filing for the death penalty after evidence is reviewed. Boards has a lengthy criminal record that includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a weapon at Indianapolis Police Department officers.
Indiana State Police are conducting the investigation, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
He said Boards was arrested after a pursuit near the Hamilton and Marion county lines. Boards might remain in the Hamilton County jail instead of being returned to Madison County, Mellinger said.
"You go from being prayerful to being angry," the sheriff said of the shooting.
It is the second incident in which an Elwood police officer was killed in the line of duty. Willard S. VanHorn was shot to death July 1, 1932, while responding to a burglary.
The last full-time local law enforcement officer to be killed on duty in Madison County was Anderson Police Department officer Frank Levy in 1935.
Auxiliary Anderson police officer Henry Hall died in 1957 as a result of a vehicular assault. Indiana State Police Trooper Roy Jones died in 1979 in an automobile accident while responding to a call for assistance.
