ELWOOD — Living in Elwood will become more expensive sometime in the first quarter of 2020 after the Elwood City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to raise rates for several city services and to raise $2.6 million in bonds for the second phase of a sewer treatment utility.
The council agreed to raise rates for sewer, water and trash collection.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the sewer and water rates were raised so the city can comply with an agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and the trash collection rates was raised because of increased costs incurred over the decade since the last rate hike.
“It’s unfortunate that it has come to this. The can’s been kicked for a long time, but we’re under an IDEM order,” he said.
Proposed rate increases across six metered tiers of water usage range from 11 cents for 100,000 cubic feet to 47 cents for 400 cubic feet. The proposed sewer treatment rate will increase by 82 cents.
Elwood, like hundreds of Indiana communities, is under an order to reduce its combined sewer overflow and to treat wastewater before it hits local waterways. The city’s agreement, Jones said, actually is a lot less expensive than that of communities like Alexandria and Summitville, which are under agreed orders to separate stormwater and wastewater, thereby incurring infrastructure costs.
As long as Elwood treats its water properly, Jones said there will be no reason to make changes to the infrastructure.
“We’re trying to have cleaner waterways for the future. I feel this is a more environmentally friendly approach,” he said. “We’ve got to start achieving more progress than what was made after Phase I.”
Before the vote, Elwood wastewater treatment supervisor Josh Ginder reported that in 2015, the city’s wastewater flow was in excess of 1.2 trillion gallons per year of which 589 million went untreated. Though the flow has increased to more than 1.3 trillion gallons in 2018, the untreated amount amount has been cut nearly in half at 293 million.
“So we made significant improvement from Phase I. It shows we still have some work to do,” he said. “Getting it to the plant and getting it treated will have a major effect.”
Jones said the $2 per month raise to $14 on trash collection was necessary because all residents are able to use city dumpsters safe for heavy trash, such as sofas, chairs and mattresses.
Rates have not been raised since 2009, though the costs have gone up, he said. He added that similar service by private companies has nearly tripled in price over that same period.
“That cost has put us into the red,” he said.
