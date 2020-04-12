ELWOOD — The main street through Elwood was empty Thursday afternoon as people followed the stay-at-home order, but there was a lot of traffic at the Needler’s grocery store, the liquor store and car wash.
Joseph Stevens, an employee of the Madison County Correctional Facility, was purchasing groceries for his family.
“There are a lot less inmates,” he said of conditions at the jail. “Right now we’re doing a lot of cleaning getting ready for when there are more people.”
With three children at home, the order has been rough, he said.
“I’m always worried about bringing anything home,” he said. “But I was worried before this virus.
“I normally sanitize everything before I leave work and in the vehicle,” Stevens said. “Anything with plastic stays in my car.”
His wife works as a preschool teacher and is overseeing the e-learning at home.
“(I’m) watching a lot of television,” Stevens said.
Cindy Davis and her husband, Jack, were shopping for groceries.
Jack Davis, a truck driver, has been out of work since March 20 when the ELSA plant shut down.
“Pretty much staying home except for getting groceries,” Cindy Davis said, “and going crazy. We’re doing a lot of cleaning and watching television.”
Having no money coming in makes it difficult, her husband said.
The couple said they miss going out to eat and seeing family members.
Gary Ramsey said he was still working installing cell towers.
“We had a job in Pennsylvania doing government towers, but there is some work in Indiana,” he said.
“It’s a little frustrating,” Ramsey said of the stay-at-home order. “We’re trying, only been out shopping.”
Watching television and playing games is how the couple is spending time at home.
“The biggest fear is her catching it,” Ramsey said of his wife, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. “Other than that we’re taking it day by day.”
Jason Kempton was standing outside the Save A Lot liquor store. He said he has been out of work for three weeks at the Tin Plate restaurant.
“We’re trying to get everything ready to open,” he said. “They denied me today for unemployment.
“Honestly I’m trying to make ends meet,” Kempton said. “I’ve been staying between here and my house.
“I’m more worried for my older friends and their grandbabies,” he said. “You have to respect the situation and do what you have to do.”
Kempton said he’s ready to go back to work.
Jennifer Griffey works six hours a day at the liquor store because the hours have been cut.
“I’m spending time here, home and the gas station.” she said.
Griffey said she is taking care of her mother who has been staying at home.
“First thing I’ll do is go shopping for a new pair of shoes,” she said about when the danger has passed.
