ELWOOD — Local police are investigating an allegation of “misconduct with a student,” according to Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine, against an Elwood Junior Senior High School employee who has been fired.
Brizendine said his department received information from state police about alleged misconduct involving a former staff member of the school. The police declined to provide the name of the person being investigated or the specifics of the complaint.
After the investigation is completed, a report will be sent to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether to file criminal charges, Brizendine said.
Elwood schools Superintendent Joe Brown said the school was made aware of the allegations Feb. 17 and the employee was placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the school and police.
“As a result of our internal investigation, the ... school board moved to end employment with this employee effective February 27, 2020,” Brown said in an email. “If facts warrant, additional information, as permitted by law and policy, will be provided.”
