ELWOOD — Elwood Community Schools officials notified parents by email Wednesday that a second student at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Superintendent Joe Brown said the student was a close contact of the student who was identified last week as testing positive. Close contact is considered to be within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for more than 15 minutes.
“If your child was in close contact with the student that tested positive today, you received communication,” he said.
District officials cannot release the identities of students or staff who test positive because of HIPAA privacy regulations.
The first district in Madison County to reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Elwood is one of several districts throughout the area, including Anderson Community Schools, which opened Wednesday as virtual-only, and Shenandoah Schools Corp., that already have reported that students have tested positive. In both instances, the affected students were athletes participating in practices over the summer.
On Monday, Brown sent parents an email reporting that a student, who attended the first day of the 2020-21 school year on July 30, had tested positive. He added that the student had complied with the district’s Roadmap Back to School plan by wearing a mask.
The district’s board of trustees meet in executive session Saturday and created a schedule in which the high school was closed down this entire week for deep cleaning. Moving forward, all Elwood schools will shift to eLearning each Wednesday through the end of the month so the buildings can be disinfected.
Prior to the start of school, the district reported an unidentified staff member from an unidentified location had tested positive for COVID-19. Another staff member has tested positive since that time.
