ELWOOD — Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Joe Brown sent notice on Thursday to parents that three students tested positive for COVID-19 among students who have been exposed to other students who previously tested positive.
The identities of students who test positive remain anonymous in compliance with federal privacy laws.
“This tells us COVID-19 is spreading in our classrooms when students and staff are not in masks,” Brown wrote in the notice. He did not return a request for comment.
As a result of the positive tests, the district will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently revised guidance that students and staff wear masks when they are indoors, and masks will be made available to those who don’t have them. However, teachers will have the option of allowing students to go maskless as long as they are socially distanced, Brown’s notice said.
“I know some will disagree with this; however, I feel the obligation to err on the side of caution at this time,” Brown wrote in the notice.
Elwood, which returned to in-person instruction July 29, is the second Madison County school district that is known to have positive COVID-19 cases among its students. Anderson Community Schools also reported its first positive cases among students within days of its July 28 start of school.
Elwood, ACS and most other districts serving students in Madison and surrounding communities initially planned to start the school year leaving the decision to wear masks up to students, except on school buses.
A vaccine has not yet been approved for students 12 and younger, so the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended students wear masks all along.
Brown promised to monitor the spread of the virus in Madison County and to lift the mask mandate when the numbers recede.
He claimed Elwood schools went the entirety of the 2020-21 school year without a case of COVID-19 spreading in its classrooms. However, the district reported that students had tested positive within days of the start of school, leading to schedule modifications, including a virtual learning day every Wednesday to allow for deep cleaning of the buildings.
