ANDERSON — The city of Elwood is requesting the remaining $500,000 in the county’s windfarm economic development account.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County, made the request at Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Sparks said Elwood, the county economic development corporation and the Elwood Redevelopment Commission are requesting the funds for the purchase of 17 acres for construction of a speculative, or “spec,” building.
The property is at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Ind. 28; the building would be constructed there in an effort to entice an economic development project.
To gain approval would require the commissioners to amend or rescind a previous resolution that designated the funding for a robotics training program in Elwood.
The Madison County Council would have to approve the transfer of the funds to the Elwood Redevelopment Commission.
Sparks said appraisals of the property’s cost are being sought and requests for proposals from builders are being requested.
“We are hoping to develop a public/private partnership on the project,” Sparks said.
He said the county also requested $600,000 in grant funding through Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative from the Indiana Department of Economic Development, but it’s unclear if the funding will be available.
Sparks said those funds could be available in 2023.
The plan is to construct a 60,000-square-foot to 80,000-square-foot building with the capability of being expanded to up to 300,000 square feet.
Sparks said the project could create 50 to 80 jobs.
“There are a lot of projects we’re trying to land,” he said. “We’re looking to provide incentives to a developer either through a tax abatement or property acquisition.
“Madison County has been slow in getting private investment,” Sparks said. “We’re trying to entice developers.”
He said the robotic training project, which would have included construction of a building, has been moved to the career center in Elwood.
When Wild Cat Wind Farm was approved, the company provided Madison County with $1.3 million for economic development. In 2011, commissioners set aside those funds for the northern part of the county.
In other business, commissioners approved a contract for installing three cameras and four internet lines at the county-owned cooler used as a morgue.
Lisa Cannon, director of the IT department, said the cost is $7,391.
She said two cameras will be placed on the outside of the cooler and a fisheye lens will be installed in the cooler. One of the internet lines will be dedicated to access for the coroner’s staff through a key fob.
Cannon said the cost includes licensing for three years and storage capabilities of 30 days on each camera.
She said the initial cost will be from her budget, and a request will be made to the County Council to reimburse the funds.
“There is no guarantee the council will reimburse the funds,” said Commissioner John Richwine.
Cannon said she believes the funds will be reimbursed by the council.
RIchwine’s motion to install the equipment, contingent on the funding being approved by the Madison County Council, was approved.
The commissioners approved an ordinance setting a 30-ton weight limit on County Road 1050 South between Ind. 9 and County Road 575 West.
Jessica Basin, county engineer, said there are issues with trucks using the road and not being able to maneuver around the tight curves.
She said some of the trucks are running onto private property and causing significant property damage.
The ordinance includes a minimum fine of $1,000 and a maximum fine of $2,500 for each occurrence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.