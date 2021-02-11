ANDERSON — The city of Elwood is looking to improve the appearance of Indiana 37 coming into the city.
The Madison County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement with Elwood that will allow the city to clean up six properties located in the county.
“This is a unique opportunity to clean up some properties,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. "The properties are not currently in the city limits.”
Elwood has demolished approximately 100 properties through the blight elimination program since 2016, according to Jones.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will install traffic signals at the four-way stop at Ind. 37 and P Street in the near future, he said.
“These properties have been an eyesore for some time,” Jones said. “There will be no expense to the county. Elwood will pay for the cleanup.”
Liens will be placed on the six properties so that if they are sold in the future the city can be reimbursed for the cleanup expense.
“This is a potential win/win for the city and county,” County Attorney Jeff Graham said. “It affects Elwood more than the county.”
Commissioner John Richwine, a member of the Planning Commission, said it was great for the county to be partnering with Elwood.
“We’re trying to make it more appealing for people coming to Elwood on Indiana 37,” Jones said.
He said the city is trying to determine if the owners would be willing to donate the properties to Elwood.
“We would voluntarily annex the properties if the Elwood Redevelopment Commission obtained ownership,” the mayor said. “We would be able to control development and improve the eye appeal.”
There are no delinquent taxes on the six properties and one is currently occupied.
County Councilman Jerry Alexander, a member of the Planning Commission, said the current owners are not in compliance with the county ordinance pertaining to upkeep of properties.
Graham said the county could take action as a code violation for an unsafe structure.
The owners will be given 14 days to clean up the properties.
“The ultimate goal is to clean up the properties and revitalize Ind. 37,” Jones said.
County Surveyor Tom Shepherd, a Planning Commission member, said the agreement will help the city.
“Elwood has tremendous potential,” he said.
