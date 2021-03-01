ELWOOD — The Elwood City Council on Monday voted to pay members of the Elwood Police Department $200 each if they take the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, some council members said they believe the incentive should be available to all city employees.
“I applaud you for thinking of something like this to incentive our officers to get their vaccinations of COVID-19,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said.
The measure is similar to ones taken by other employers who want to encourage employees to get the vaccine in an effort to stop the pandemic that has halted the nation’s economic engine since March 2020.
Those who have been inoculated will have to provide their cards they received at the time of vaccination.
Police Chief Jason Brizendine said the incentive would be eligible to any officer who has been vaccinated since Jan. 1. To date, about six people have been vaccinated, he added.
“The more we can get vaccinated, the better,” he said.
Brizendine admitted that like many in Madison County, he started out skeptical.
“I kind of changed my mind over time because I believe we as leaders should set the example,” he said.
Though some council members and Elwood Clerk-Treasurer Allison Roby expressed concern about it being early in the year and that future needs may appear, the payments would come out of the Police Department’s overtime budget. The department last year returned $19,000 that went unused out of the overtime budget to the city, so Brizendine said he is confident this year’s allocation also is likely to be underspent and, therefore, available for the incentive program.
“It won’t increase our budget,” he assured the council.
Council member Linda Moore said with programs like this that could benefit all employees, the city’s offer should be all or none.
“We’ve done everything we can to keep our employees safe and set a good example,” she said. “I think if we are going to do this, I would like to see the city implement a plan.”
However, others noted, the vaccine currently is available only to the state's first responders, health care workers and people ages 60 and older, meaning many city workers are not yet eligible.
Roby estimated it would cost about $11,500 to provide the incentive to all city employees. Though she was not prepared to determine from which budget line item a citywide program would be drawn, she suggested the rainy day fund was the most likely place.
Because first responders are among the first allowed to be vaccinated, it was suggested that the fire department also should be added to the incentive program. But Roby said she first would need to speak with Fire Chief Mark Sullivan to determine from where in the department’s budget that money should be drawn.
The mayor, however, recommended that the discussion regarding other city employees be ongoing but that the measure be passed immediately for the police department.
“Chief Brizendine shouldn’t be punished, and the Elwood Police Department should not be punished,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.