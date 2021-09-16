ELWOOD — Elwood’s trash collection is expected to enter the 21st century starting in November when the process becomes automated.
Mayor Todd Jones said he has wanted to update the trash collection system since taking office in 2016.
“During that time, I couldn’t get the numbers to line up to where it was a smart financial decision for our rate payers,” he said. “We finally have the stars aligned to where this makes sense and there is no cost increase for our rate payers, it is safer for our employees and helps make our city look cleaner.”
The efficiencies of the new system are expected to yield benefits for employees and residents, Jones said.
“One of the biggest things is it being safer for our employees who will no longer ride on the back of the trash truck,” he said. “It also gives a cleaner presentation of our city as all trash must be in the trash bin, and not sitting outside the bin and every can will all look the same. “
The total cost of the move to automation, which will be run in-house by the city rather than through a contractor, is a little more than $744,000, which includes the automated trash trucks and new trash toters for every resident, Jones said.
Trash collection in Elwood is paid directly by users rather than taxpayer funded as in some other municipalities. Jones said moving to automation locks in the current rate of $14 per month.
Though there will be some shifts in assignments, no employees are expected to lose their jobs with the city because of the move, Jones said. Elwood currently has three sanitation employees, which will drop to two as the third employee transfers to the Street Department.
The city will continue to operate two trash collection trucks but in different ways.
Currently, one operates five days a week, with the other run as a backup or on holidays, Jones said. Under the new system, one will operate four days a week and the other will be used for back up.
“The automated system is quicker and more efficient so we will be able to combine routes,” Jones said.
The move also is not expected to affect the city’s popular recycling program, Jones said.
“We will still continue to operate curbside recycling every Friday,” he said. “We will continue to stop at the participating businesses who choose to recycle, and our facility will be open like it normally is for anyone who was coming out to the Recycle Center.”
Jones said the city is in contact with other municipalities that already have moved to automation to figure out the best way to help residents and businesses dispose of the trash receptacles they bought themselves, for those who would like to dispose of them.
