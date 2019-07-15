ELWOOD — A woman who became upset when she learned her husband’s girlfriend was inside the home with him is facing two felony battery charges.
Kyla Stafford, 20, is charged with Level 5 felony domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Stafford told police she learned her husband, Phillip Stafford, was cheating on her, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by Austin Ritenour of the Elwood Police Department. Stafford, reportedly, said she went to retrieve some of her belongings from a home in the 1500 block of South N Street and found her husband's girlfriend was there.
“Kyla stated it made her mad and she began to hit Phillip,” Ritenour wrote in the affidavit.
Phillip Stafford told police he helped his wife after she gathered her belongings and then took them to her vehicle before she began to hit him with her hands, according to the affidavit. She also, allegedly, picked up a metal pipe and beat him with it.
He told police that she used it to hit him in the chest and strike him multiple times in the side of the head, according to the affidavit.
“I observed a mark on his chest that would be consistent with the markings of a pipe,” Ritenour wrote. “I also observed red markings on his shoulder. During the altercation Phillip stated he did nothing to defend himself.”
Phillip Stafford said his brother, his son and another child witnessed the attack, according to the affidavit.
After the incident, Kyla Stafford left the residence and drove to a home in the 1800 block of South J Street where she was staying. Police went to the home to question her.
Kyla Stafford told police she picked up the metal bar and threw it, but she denied that she struck her husband with it, according to the affidavit.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.