ANDERSON — An Elwood woman has been formally charged in what one emergency room doctor described as the worst case of neglect he’d ever seen.
Carla Wadholm, 60, Elwood, was charged Friday by the Madison County Prosecutor’s office with Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury after paramedics found her 90-year-old mother, Patricia Wadholm, lying on the floor covered in feces.
The latest report on Patricia Wadholm’s condition was that she was still hospitalized at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.
Carla Wadholm is facing a possible prison sentence of 1 to 6 years if convicted and a maximum fine of $10,000.
During her Friday court appearance Wadholm asked Magistrate Jason Childers if he knew where she could obtain the full cash bond of $10,000.
Childers said he didn’t know but said her public defender could file a motion to reduce her bond.
A protective order was issued pertaining to Wadholm’s mother, Patricia.
Carla Wadholm was arrested on Monday by Elwood police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Elwood Fire Department paramedics were called to transport the elder Wadholm from the home she shares with her daughter.
The paramedics found Patricia Wadholm unresponsive and breathing before transporting her to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.
The court document said the paramedics found her lying on the floor of a bedroom naked and covered from head to toe with human feces. Paramedics reported she was cold to the touch and that she had pressure sores on her abdomen, hip and knee.
The court document said there was no electricity in the bedroom, feces was all over the bed and floor and a closet door was lying by the bed.
Emergency room physician Dr. Steven Gatewood said it was the worst case of neglect he has seen. He said Patricia Wadholm had been unresponsive for several days.
Carla Wadholm said her mother had not had anything to eat or drink for three days before she called for the ambulance.
She told Elwood police officers that she was in over her head in caring for her mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.