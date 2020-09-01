ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given 72 hours to file charges against an Elwood woman in what one emergency room doctor described as the worst case of neglect he’d ever seen.
Carla Wadholm, 60, Elwood, was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury after paramedics found her 90-year-old mother, Patricia Wadholm, lying on the floor covered in feces.
No report on Patricia Wadholm’s condition was available Tuesday.
Magistrate Jason Childers set Carla Wadholm’s bond at $10,000 full cash Tuesday and said the prosecutor’s office has until Friday to file formal charges.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Elwood Fire Department paramedics were called to transport the elder Wadholm from the home she shares with her daughter.
The paramedics found Patricia Wadholm unresponsive and breathing before transporting her to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.
The court document said the paramedics found her lying on the floor of a bedroom naked and covered from head to toe with human feces. She was cold to the touch. Paramedics reported she had pressure sores on her abdomen, hip and knee.
The court document said there was no electricity in the bedroom, feces were all over the bed and floor and a closet door was lying by the bed.
Emergency room physician Dr. Steven Gatewood said it was the worst case of neglect he has seen. He said Patricia Wadholm had been unresponsive for several days.
Carla Wadholm said her mother had not had anything to eat or drink for three days before she called for the ambulance.
She told Elwood police officers that she was in over her head in caring for her mother.
During her initial court appearance, Carla Wadholm asked Childers if she could go home.
“Is there anything I can do to go home tonight?” she asked the judge.
Childers said no, unless a bonding company was willing to post $10,000 in cash.
“This is my first offense in 60 years,” Carla Wadholm said. “I don’t know why they are being so hard on me.”
“I don’t even know if my mom is alive or dead,” she said.
Childers said the bond was set at $10,000 full cash because of the seriousness of the allegations.
