ELWOOD — An Alexandria man remains in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 full cash bond after he stabbed a man and cut off a portion of his ear at the Elwood American Legion on Sunday.
The fight allegedly started after one man accused the other of staring at him, according to court records.
Terry Lee Bixby Jr., 41, of Alexandria was charged Monday with Level 3 felony aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death.
Seven people provided statements to authorities about the bar fight, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Elwood Police Officer Kyle Smith.
Smith said he responded to a report of someone being stabbed, and the dispatcher said, “there was a lot of blood” at the American Legion post, 220 Main St., at 12:36 a.m. Sunday. When he arrived, he located Joey Stull in a chair covered with blood, according to the affidavit.
Matthew Roll, an Army veteran, was applying pressure to Stull’s wounds to stop the bleeding, according to the affidavit.
Stull was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital and later transported to St. Vincent at 86th Street in Indianapolis, where he was treated for a jagged tear to the left side of his head that had severed a portion of his ear plus a stab wound on the top of his left shoulder, according to the affidavit.
Smith spoke with Stull before he was taken to Indianapolis. Stull said he went to the American Legion to watch his former stepfather play in a band, according to the affidavit. He said he was sitting at a table with his former stepfather’s wife, Lorinda Weaver, when Bixby yelled to stop staring at him.
Stull told Smith he could understand why Bixby thought he was staring because of where Weaver was sitting, according to the affidavit. He said he tried to tell Bixby several times that he was not staring at him, but Bixby said he was “going to hurt him.”
Bixby began to yell at Stull, and they both stood up, according to the affidavit. Stull told police Bixby punched him in the face, and he took Bixby to the ground. As the two men struggled, Stull said Bixby stabbed him, and he saw the blood from his wounds. Stull said he continued to hold Bixby down, despite his injuries, until police arrived.
All seven witnesses, including Bixby’s aunt, girlfriend and two people sitting at Bixby’s table, corroborated Stull’s account of the events, according to the affidavit. Ashley Goolsby showed officers a video taken inside the bar showing the fight.
Stephanie Ice, who told police she is Bixby’s girlfriend, said she went to the bathroom and when she came ou,t Bixby and Stull were arguing near the dance floor, according to the affidavit. Ice said she saw that Bixby “stuck” Stull with a knife. She also told police Bixby told her not to talk to police.
Bixby was located in Alexandria and taken to the Elwood Police Department for questioning. Smith said Bixby still had blood on his clothes and face when he was taken into custody. Bixby told officers he wanted to talk with a lawyer before he would talk with them, according to the affidavit.
