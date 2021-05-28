ANDERSON — Randy Good, owner of Good's Candy Shop, has confirmed that the business is for sale.
This announcement comes in the wake of a social media backlash after Good created a post on the business' Facebook account that many deemed to be sexist and offensive.
The May 20 post, which has generated more than 45,000 comments, began as a typical help-wanted message but then turned into a long description of what kind of employees Good didn't want working in his shop.
His post described the behavior of "splitters," which Good described as people who spread gossip and create a negative work environment. Good noted that this is typically a behavior of girls.
"They learn it from their mothers," Good wrote.
Good's Facebook post also described "pukers" as those who constantly talk about their own problems at work.
In the days that followed, Good stood by his words and has said that he has nothing to apologize for.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.