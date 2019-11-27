PENDLETON — An Aramark employee, who worked at the Indiana Department of Correction Correctional Industrial Facility supervising inmates, is accused of trafficking drugs in the prison.
Kevin Lake, 26, of Anderson was charged with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate on Tuesday.
Lake told authorities he met with a woman at a Wendy’s restaurant in Anderson prior to Oct. 28 and she gave him a package and $300 cash to deliver the package to an inmate, according to a probable cause by James Stevens, an investigator with the Indiana Department of Correction assigned to the Pendleton prison.
“Facility surveillance footage supports Lake’s statement and shows Lake delivering the package to the offender,” Stevens wrote.
Stevens said Lake was “reforming his duties and responsibilities as an Aramark supervisor tasked with supervising offenders” when he delivered the package which contained suboxone, a controlled substance, and methamphetamine.
A search of Lake’s phone showed he was communicating with individuals associated with inmates housed at the Correctional Industrial Facility, Stevens wrote.
“During questioning Lake admitted to receiving money through transactions made on the Cash App from individuals associated with offenders at the Correctional Industrial Facility,” according to the affidavit.
In a press release, Warden Wendy Knight said trafficking illegal drugs “poses a great hazard to our staff and other offenders and will not be tolerated.”
Lake was employed as a correctional food service provider, according to the affidavit.
